In pictures: Falkirk's Helix Park hosts Christmas market and events

A mini Christmas market took place in the Helix Park at the weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There was fun for the whole family as the Helix Park hosted some special Christmas events at the weekend.

A wee Christmas market including local crafters took place in the park near the lagoon on both Saturday and Sunday. It was a chance for visitors to browse the stalls and see all the goods that were on offer.

There was also the chance for younger visitors to the park to take part in a reindeer hunt, following maps available from the visitors centre, and receiving a special treat once complete.

The recycled pallet tree forest was worth a look and a series of workshops took place over the weekend for members of the public to get involved in.

Browsing the stalls by the lagoon.

On Saturday there was a wreath making workshop and a chance to make your own bird feeder, while on Sunday, the workshops were for making rainbow Christmas trees and paper snowflakes.