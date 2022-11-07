The Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers to take a two year break from hosting the event, but it was back with a bang for 2022 and was as popular as ever with organisers saying it attracted a record crowd of around 35,000 people.

The large crowds gathered in the park to enjoy the spectacular light show in the skies above.

Entertainment ahead of the big lift off was this year provided by local DJ Craigie P.

Lesley O’Hare, cultural services manager with Falkirk Council, said: “For the first time since 2019, the Falkirk fireworks Spectacular took place on November 5.

"The event was a tremendous success attracting a record crowd of around 35,000.

"Thanks to everyone involved from Falkirk Council, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, it was a fantastic team effort and the event ran smoothly and safely.”

The event was free for the community to attend.

1. Fireworks in Callendar Park It was the first year the fireworks display had taken place since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Fireworks in Callendar Park The Fraser and Cotter families from Grangemouth were among the crowd on Saturday. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Fireworks in Callendar Park The Kania and Luba families enjoyed the display. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Fireworks in Callendar Park The event drew in thousands of spectators from across the district. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales