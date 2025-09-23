In pictures: Falkirk Workers Memorial dedicated at weekend ceremony

Instigated by Falkirk Trades Union Council (TUC), a forum for branches of STUC-affiliated unions in the Falkirk Council area, the new structure which has been years in the planning sits at the top of Bellsmeadow, next to Callendar Road.

It was initially designed by Karolina Surmacz, then studying architecture in Glasgow and on secondment with Falkirk architect Tommy Thomson and now a chartered architect based in Falkirk and going from success to success, work was done by engineering students at Forth Valley College and apprentice masons at Historic Environment Scotland.

Falkirk TUC had originally had a plaque installed in the former municipal buildings in West Bridge Street where annually on International Workers Memorial Day wreaths would be laid and speeches made.

However, the desire was always for a more accessible monument to be erected.

It was originally intended for a site at the top of Lint Riggs a series of problems forced things back to the drawing board more than once until the current positioning was chosen.

One of the speakers was Duncan McCallum, who had spent years involved in getting the monument created and placed. He said its creation would not have been possible without “vital input” by Falkirk Council, Forth Valley College and Historic Environment Scotland.

The monument the motto of International Workers Memorial Day – Remember the Dead. Fight for the Living – is inscribed in the stonework which also bears a metal globe.

Saturday’s ceremony was opened and closed with music from Unite the Union Kinneil Brass Band and also saw speeches from Provost Robert Bissett and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank. Scott Donohoe, chairman of the charity Scottish Hazards, which campaigns for improvements to current health and safety legislation, talked of action currently needed, while Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, gave the principal address and praised all those involved with the monument for their efforts.

Mark Paterson, Falkirk Trades Union Council chair, said the organisation is also looking at how they can put together a book of remembrance, recording local victims of industrial accidents over the years, allowing the community to ensure their passing is remembered in an appropriate way.

He added: “It is important that we all recognise the importance of health and safety and this is just part of our campaigning to ensure workers’ lives around the globe are properly protected.”

1 . Falkirk Workers Memorial Some of those attending the dedication ceremony for the Falkirk Workers Memorial in Bellsmeadow. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk Workers Memorial Unite the Union Kinneil Band played at the ceremony. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk Workers Memorial Falkirk Workers Memorial was designed by Karolina Surmacz while she was still a student. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales