In pictures: Falkirk Wheel Easter activities for youngsters
Youngsters had lots of fun taking part in a weekend of fun Easter activities at The Falkirk Wheel.
Running from Friday to Monday, the four day extravaganza had lots for children to get involved in, as well as all the regular attractions at the landmark.
Easter bunnies Thumper and Sadie were on hand to present certificates to those taking part in the egg hunt and other games, as well as posing for photographs with their young fans.
