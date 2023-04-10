News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Falkirk Wheel Easter activities for youngsters

Youngsters had lots of fun taking part in a weekend of fun Easter activities at The Falkirk Wheel.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

Running from Friday to Monday, the four day extravaganza had lots for children to get involved in, as well as all the regular attractions at the landmark.

Easter bunnies Thumper and Sadie were on hand to present certificates to those taking part in the egg hunt and other games, as well as posing for photographs with their young fans.

Holly Aitcheson, 7, and sister Rosie, 3, having fun at facepainting.

1. Falkirk Wheel Easter event

Holly Aitcheson, 7, and sister Rosie, 3, having fun at facepainting. Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Scorgie family enjoying themselves after meeting Thumper and Sadie

2. Falkirk Wheel Easter event

Scorgie family enjoying themselves after meeting Thumper and Sadie Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Children get up close for cuddles from Easter bunnies Thumper and Sadie

3. Falkirk Wheel Easter event

Children get up close for cuddles from Easter bunnies Thumper and Sadie Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Thumper and Sadie arrived in style in their pink VW

4. Falkirk Wheel Easter event

Thumper and Sadie arrived in style in their pink VW Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
