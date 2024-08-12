In pictures: Falkirk town centre transforms into a jurassic world with Big Dino Weekend

The large creatures were in town for the Big Dino Weekend, organised by Falkirk Delivers.

The event – which ran over both Saturday and Sunday – provided an unforgettable experience for families.

There were a host of impressive dinosaurs for visitors to meet, including Betsy the Triceratops, Bruce the T-Rex and Scar the Spinosaurus.

Smaller baby dinosaurs could also be found with their keepers around the town centre for interactive fun.

As well as the roarsome dinosaurs, there was also the chance for the public to get hands-on with some very special creatures as local exotic pet shop Racks for Reptiles offered free animal handling activities inside the Falkirk Delivers offices.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: "The recent event was entirely funded by town centre businesses through Falkirk Delivers, a business-led, non-profit organisation.

"Our primary goal was to attract more people to the town centre, especially those who may not have visited recently, while also giving back to the local community by providing a memorable end to the school holidays.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with positive feedback from both businesses and the public who loved the event.

"We conducted surveys both on the day of the event and online afterward, and in just three days, 254 people completed the survey. Notably, 59 per cent of respondents were from the FK1 and FK2 areas, and 77 per cent said the event brought them into the town centre when they hadn’t planned to visit. Additionally, 67 per cent made food purchases while in the town centre.

“In light of the cost of living crisis, we asked families if it had affected their participation in paid family activities, and 80 per cent reported that it had. This feedback reinforces the importance of events like these, which not only support local businesses but also offer accessible experiences for families during challenging times."

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these images from Saturday’s events – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Big Dino Weekend Betsy the Triceratops making her way along the High Street. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Big Dino Weekend A herd of baby dinosaurs could also be found around the town on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Big Dino Weekend Stacey Munro with daughter Hailey were among those who encountered some fantastic creatures thanks to local business Racks 4 Reptiles. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

4 . Big Dino Weekend People were given the opportunity to see some huge dinosaurs, like Betsy the Triceratops, over the weekend. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales