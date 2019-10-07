In pictures: Falkirk Storytelling Festival

A feast of the spoken and written word returned to Falkirk town centre last week for the annual Storytelling Festival.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, the event had something for all ages, combining interactive events and storytelling in music, performance, written and spoken word. Our photographers were out and about catching all the action.

Alice in Wonderland Storytime in Waterstones, Falkirk. Picture by Michael Gillen JPIMedia Buy a Photo

