In pictures: Falkirk Storytelling Festival

Running from Thursday to Sunday, the event had something for all ages, combining interactive events and storytelling in music, performance, written and spoken word. Our photographers were out and about catching all the action.
A feast of the spoken and written word returned to Falkirk town centre last week for the annual Storytelling Festival.
