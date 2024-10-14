In Pictures: Falkirk shoppers get a rain soaked peep at the firefighting past

The trust operates a “preservation through operation” policy, where its appliances and equipment are kept in a mechanically sound and roadworthy condition by operating and maintaining them regularly, giving them the ability to create a living, working museum that can set up exhibits in places around the country – including Falkirk.
As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, the bright red vehicles were a welcome sight on a dreich day.
Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024
Young Kyle Gillan, 10, gets into character to enjoy the vintage fire appliance display
Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024
Volunteers from the Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust brought some of their vintage collection to grace the cobbles of Falkirk town centre
Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024
Robin Dignan, 8, shows off her favourite fire engine from the day's display
Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024
Some of the vehicles on display look like they could still give a particularly nasty fire a run for its money in the 21st century
