In Pictures: Falkirk shoppers get a rain soaked peep at the firefighting past

By James Trimble
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:28 BST
Volunteers from the Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust brought some vintage vehicles to a rainy Falkirk town centre at the weekend.

The trust operates a “preservation through operation” policy, where its appliances and equipment are kept in a mechanically sound and roadworthy condition by operating and maintaining them regularly, giving them the ability to create a living, working museum that can set up exhibits in places around the country – including Falkirk.

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, the bright red vehicles were a welcome sight on a dreich day.

Young Kyle Gillan, 10, gets into character to enjoy the vintage fire appliance display

1. Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024

Young Kyle Gillan, 10, gets into character to enjoy the vintage fire appliance display Photo: Michael Gillen

Volunteers from the Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust brought some of their vintage collection to grace the cobbles of Falkirk town centre

2. Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024

Volunteers from the Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust brought some of their vintage collection to grace the cobbles of Falkirk town centre Photo: Michael Gillen

Robin Dignan, 8, shows off her favourite fire engine from the day's display

3. Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024

Robin Dignan, 8, shows off her favourite fire engine from the day's display Photo: Michael Gillen

Some of the vehicles on display look like they could still give a particularly nasty fire a run for its money in the 21st century

4. Scottish Fire Brigades Heritage Trust 2024

Some of the vehicles on display look like they could still give a particularly nasty fire a run for its money in the 21st century Photo: Michael Gillen

