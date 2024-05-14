In pictures: Falkirk Science Festival's STEM at the Helix

There was a chance to take part in interactive workshops and witness mind boggling experiments as the popular family fun day returned once again.

Visitors were able to get stuck into some hands on science as well as enjoy shows from the likes of the Glasgow Science Centre and the University of Heriot Watt.

A great time was had by all in the marquees on the lawn.

This year’s Falkirk Science Festival continues this week with its final events for 2024.

Two special film screenings will take place at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness over the coming days including ‘Younger – Looking Forward to Getting Older’ with a Q&A session with the filmmakers on Thursday evening and a screening of Chocolat with a chocolate tasting on Saturday.

Friday evening sees Callendar House host a special ‘science of whisky’ tasting event to explore our senses.

The festival’s third and final family fun day will take place this Saturday at Muiravonside Country Park.

It’s a chance to get closer to nature and join the park rangers for a variety of exciting activities learning about our wild world with the Wild Science event.

For more information on the events, and to book, visit https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/

