In pictures: Falkirk restaurant Christies serves up fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice with Big Birthday Tea Party

Staff at Falkirk tapas restaurant Christie’s came up with a great way to mark their second birthday and help a local charity.

Strathcarron Hospice is the Manor Street eatery’s chosen charity and they already do lots of fundraising, including donating 50p from the sale of every portion of haggis bon bons. But as the restaurant’s second annniversary of opening fell on the same day as the hospice’s 42nd birthday, they decided to host a Big Birthday Tea Party.

Every penny paid by customers who packed out Christie’s on Friday afternoon will go to the hospice with the fundraising total to be revealed next week.

The restaurant also donated a tasty spread for all the Strathcarron volunteers on Friday who were marking the latest landmark day for the hospice.

1 . Big Birthday Tea Party Cheers to Christie's Big Birthday Tea Party marking their 2nd birthday and Strathcarron's 42nd Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Big Birthday Tea Party A fun afternoon for these ladies - and great to raise cash for Strathcarron Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Big Birthday Tea Party Enjoying a lovely afternoon tea and helping a great local charity Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Big Birthday Tea Party Some Falkirk councillors popped in to support the event Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales