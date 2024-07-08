In pictures: Falkirk Producers Market is back in town

Once again there was a variety of small businesses ready to attract the crowds with their wares.

The market takes place in and around the High Street, close to the Steeple, on the first Saturday of every month.

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, each market plays hosts to a wide array of traders with delicious, locally sourced food including meats, fish, vegan treats, fruit and veg, cakes, brownies and much more.

The market also has a variety of ethical shopping options with fantastic handmade crafts.

It’s definitely a day when there is something for everyone.

Last Saturday there was the added attraction of a display of classic cars lined up under the Steeple.

People were able to enjoy a trip down memory lane by viewing the variety of vintage cars on show, including a 1920s Austin, a 1950s TR3a and a 1970s Ferrari.

The next Falkirk Producers Market is due to take place on August 3.

But before that there is the Battle of Falkirk commemorations in the town centre on Saturday, July 20, followed one week later by Charities Day on July 27.

And don’t forget Emergency Services Day takes place this Wednesday, July 10.

