In pictures: Falkirk pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday 2023

The mist hung heavy as the first notes from the pipes and drums filled the air and the people of Falkirk came together for the annual act of remembrance.

This year the parade had a different route, leaving from Trinity Church in the heart of the town following the demise of Falkirk’s municipal buildings.

Camelon Pipe Band again led the parade as it snaked its way down to the cenotaph in Camelon Road.

Unveiled in 1926, it was one of the few memorials of its kind which did not identify those who made the ultimate sacrifice. But since 2019 four granite panels, imported from India, now bear the names of the 1193 men who died in World War One and 461 men and two women who died in World War Two.

Old soldiers, politicians and community groups were joined by schoolchildren and representatives of youth organisations to take part in the simple service, led by the Reverend Robert Allan of Trinity Church.

Many came forward to lay poppy wreaths before the Last Post was played by a bugler from Unison Kinneil Band, followed by a lament by a piper.

Provost Robert Bissett then recited the famous lines For the Fallen:

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.”

The two-minute silence was observed as the damp fell from the trees like tears for all those listed on the memorial stones.

As the service ended and the parade marched off, veterans of all ages greeted former comrades, and families paused to look at the poppy wreaths laid around the cenotaph.

Once again the people of Falkirk had paid their respects

Lest we forget.

Falkirk Remembrance 2023 All sections and ages from the community were represented at the Remembrance service.

Falkirk Remembrance 2023 Air cadets march smartly behind their colours.

Falkirk Remembrance 2023 Members of the Boys' Brigade and Scout movement were also in the parade.

Falkirk Remembrance 2023 Youngsters from youth organisations across area were represented.