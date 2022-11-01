In pictures: Falkirk park's walled garden transformed for Hallowe'en
The Walled Garden in Falkirk’s Dollar Park received a spooky makeover at the weekend to mark Hallowe’en.
By Fiona Dobie
2 hours ago
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 11:53am
Visitors discovered some haunting and unusual characters around the garden as the Cyrenians hosted a range of seasonal activities for the whole family.
There were a variety of arts and crafts for children to take part in, including making their own wands and potions, rock painting and floral art.
Refreshments were available and there was a tombola.
Those attending seemed to have a wicked time and organisers were pleased to be able to welcome people back for this spooktacular event.
Page 1 of 5