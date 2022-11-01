In pictures: Falkirk park's walled garden transformed for Hallowe'en

Visitors discovered some haunting and unusual characters around the garden as the Cyrenians hosted a range of seasonal activities for the whole family.

There were a variety of arts and crafts for children to take part in, including making their own wands and potions, rock painting and floral art.

Refreshments were available and there was a tombola.

Those attending seemed to have a wicked time and organisers were pleased to be able to welcome people back for this spooktacular event.

