The Cyrenians decorated the walled garden in Dollar Park for some Hallowe'en celebrations. Pic: Alan Murray

In pictures: Falkirk park's walled garden transformed for Hallowe'en

The Walled Garden in Falkirk’s Dollar Park received a spooky makeover at the weekend to mark Hallowe’en.

By Fiona Dobie
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 11:53am

Visitors discovered some haunting and unusual characters around the garden as the Cyrenians hosted a range of seasonal activities for the whole family.

There were a variety of arts and crafts for children to take part in, including making their own wands and potions, rock painting and floral art.

Refreshments were available and there was a tombola.

Those attending seemed to have a wicked time and organisers were pleased to be able to welcome people back for this spooktacular event.

1. Dollar Park's Hallowe'en celebrations

Aini and Lillith Perez (3) enjoy the Hallowe'en themed event on Saturday.

Photo: Alan Murray

2. Dollar Park's Hallowe'en celebrations

Orla Brawley (3) and mum Lauren making potions

Photo: Alan Murray

3. Dollar Park's Hallowe'en celebrations

Eva Lochland (6) and Kai Wilson (7)

Photo: Alan Murray

4. Dollar Park's Hallowe'en celebrations

The gardens were decorated with an array of ghosts, ghouls, witches, skeletons and all things spooky.

Photo: Alan Murray

