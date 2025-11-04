The Older People's Day event took place in the Howgate Shopping Centre last week.placeholder image
The Older People's Day event took place in the Howgate Shopping Centre last week.

In pictures: Falkirk Older People's Day proves another success

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Nov 2025, 06:52 GMT
A day of celebration, connection and discovery took place last week at this year’s Falkirk Older People’s Day.

A special event highlighting that age is just a number took place at the Braveheart Unit in the Howgate Shopping Centre last Wednesday.

Organised by The Older People’s Network, the event has become a popular fixture in the town’s calendar as it provides a welcoming space for older individuals to explore a wealth of valuable resources, services and opportunities – all designed to enhance wellbeing, independence and community connection.

Everyone aged 50 and over was invited to attend and with over 20 organisations taking part it was a chance to discover information on health, welfare, finance, volunteering and leisure activities all under one roof.

Representatives were on hand from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Forth Valley, Falkirk Council Welfare Benefits, Age Scotland, Alzheimer Scotland, Royal Voluntary Service, Asda Healthy Eating, Food Train, Dial-a-Journey, Cycling Without Age, and many more.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the event.

Over 20 different organisations attended the event to offer information and advice.

1. Older People's Day

Over 20 different organisations attended the event to offer information and advice. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event is always popular bringing lots of useful organisations under one roof.

2. Older People's Day

The event is always popular bringing lots of useful organisations under one roof. Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils from Falkirk High School's music department provided entertainment on the day.

3. Older People's Day

Pupils from Falkirk High School's music department provided entertainment on the day. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was for those aged 50 and over.

4. Older People's Day

The event was for those aged 50 and over. Photo: Michael Gillen

