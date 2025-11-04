In pictures: Falkirk Older People's Day proves another success

A special event highlighting that age is just a number took place at the Braveheart Unit in the Howgate Shopping Centre last Wednesday.

Organised by The Older People’s Network, the event has become a popular fixture in the town’s calendar as it provides a welcoming space for older individuals to explore a wealth of valuable resources, services and opportunities – all designed to enhance wellbeing, independence and community connection.

Everyone aged 50 and over was invited to attend and with over 20 organisations taking part it was a chance to discover information on health, welfare, finance, volunteering and leisure activities all under one roof.

Representatives were on hand from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Forth Valley, Falkirk Council Welfare Benefits, Age Scotland, Alzheimer Scotland, Royal Voluntary Service, Asda Healthy Eating, Food Train, Dial-a-Journey, Cycling Without Age, and many more.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the event.

