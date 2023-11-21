In pictures: Falkirk Model Railway Exhibition 2023 draws in the crowds

Once again the Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition proved popular over the weekend, attracting visitors from near and far.

The two-day event took place at Grangemouth Sports Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the event’s second year at the venue with this year being the club’s 40th exhibition.

More than 30 model train layouts from across the UK were on display for visitors at the exhibition representing a wide range of scales and eras. There was something to spark an interest for all ages, including trains made from Lego and Harry Potter inspired layouts.

Trade and information stands were also open with plenty for visitors to see.

Four of the layouts were on their first ever outing to a public show, and a large number were visiting a Scottish exhibition for the first time with exhibitors coming from across the country.

The exhibition was ‘supported’ by Linlithgow-based Rainbow Railways; The Junction Box from Hexham and Squires Tools from Bognor Regis.

