The gathering featured politicians, youth organisations, representative of community groups and local schoolchildren..

It left Falkirk Town Hall and made its way to Falkirk Cenotaph.

The wreath laying service was followed by a two minute silence.

The event saw the return of pre-pandemic numbers of veterans, military personnel and observers.

In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead A Remembrance Sunday parade left Falkirk Town Hall for a service at Falkirk Cenotaph in honour of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for their country.

