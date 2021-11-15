The gathering featured politicians, youth organisations, representative of community groups and local schoolchildren..
The wreath laying service was followed by a two minute silence.
The event saw the return of pre-pandemic numbers of veterans, military personnel and observers.
1. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead
A Remembrance Sunday parade left Falkirk Town Hall for a service at Falkirk Cenotaph in honour of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for their country.
Photo: Michael Gillen
