In Pictures: Falkirk friendship group celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day

Provost Robert Bisset was in attendance at the event, which took place in the Thornhill Road venue earlier this month and saw members of the centre’s over 50s friendship group mark 80 years since the war came to an official end in Europe.
There was some top nosh on offer and refreshment aplenty as the conversations filled the hall.
Some people even made the effort to dress up in some nifty 1940s clothing for the occasion.
Marking the anniversary of a special moment in history with pals and plenty of tasty treats Photo: Michael Gillen
There was a real sense of patriotic pride in the room at Thornhill Community Centre Photo: Michael Gillen
The only way to mark such a special anniversary is to gather together with good friends and have a good chat Photo: Michael Gillen
Provost Robert Bissett joins the in the chat at Thornhill Community Centre Photo: Michael Gillen