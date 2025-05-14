Members of the over 50s friendship group mark the 8oth anniversary of VE Day at Thornhill Community Centreplaceholder image
In Pictures: Falkirk friendship group celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day

By James Trimble
Published 14th May 2025, 09:18 BST
Friends old and new gathered together at Thornhill Community Centre to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the moment.

Provost Robert Bisset was in attendance at the event, which took place in the Thornhill Road venue earlier this month and saw members of the centre’s over 50s friendship group mark 80 years since the war came to an official end in Europe.

There was some top nosh on offer and refreshment aplenty as the conversations filled the hall.

Some people even made the effort to dress up in some nifty 1940s clothing for the occasion.

Marking the anniversary of a special moment in history with pals and plenty of tasty treats

Marking the anniversary of a special moment in history with pals and plenty of tasty treats Photo: Michael Gillen

There was a real sense of patriotic pride in the room at Thornhill Community Centre

There was a real sense of patriotic pride in the room at Thornhill Community Centre Photo: Michael Gillen

The only way to mark such a special anniversary is to gather together with good friends and have a good chat

The only way to mark such a special anniversary is to gather together with good friends and have a good chat Photo: Michael Gillen

Provost Robert Bissett joins the in the chat at Thornhill Community Centre

Provost Robert Bissett joins the in the chat at Thornhill Community Centre Photo: Michael Gillen

