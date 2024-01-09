In pictures: Falkirk FC's Junior Bairns take to the pitch for coaching day with first team players
Members of Falkirk FC’s junior supporters’ club had the chance to meet their favourite players recently.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
The Junior Bairns hosted its latest coaching day with the club’s first team players on Tuesday, January 2.
More than 130 young fans turned up on the day to be put through their paces by the team with a series of drills on the pitch.
A spokesperson for the club said: “A great time was had by all!”
Your Equipment Solutions, community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day.
