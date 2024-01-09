News you can trust since 1845
Over 130 Junior Bairns took part in player-led drills and meeting the team at the Falkirk Junior Bairns coaching day recently. (Pics: Ian Sneddon)Over 130 Junior Bairns took part in player-led drills and meeting the team at the Falkirk Junior Bairns coaching day recently. (Pics: Ian Sneddon)
In pictures: Falkirk FC's Junior Bairns take to the pitch for coaching day with first team players

Members of Falkirk FC’s junior supporters’ club had the chance to meet their favourite players recently.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT

The Junior Bairns hosted its latest coaching day with the club’s first team players on Tuesday, January 2.

More than 130 young fans turned up on the day to be put through their paces by the team with a series of drills on the pitch.

A spokesperson for the club said: “A great time was had by all!”

Your Equipment Solutions, community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day.

The Falkirk FC men's first team took time out to lead the day. Brad Spencer was among them.

Brad Spencer was among them.

The event was a chance for the youngsters to meet the team and take part in player-led drills. Brad McKay meets the youngsters.

Brad McKay meets the youngsters.

Concentrating on the ball.

Concentrating on the ball.

Giving it her all.

Giving it her all.

