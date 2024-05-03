In pictures: Falkirk FC players join Kinnaird Waters tiny pupils in football celebrations

Tiny pupils and staff were delighted to be joined by three Falkirk footballers at their celebration party to mark the club winning the League One championship.

While players will be presented with the trophy on Saturday, everyone at the Larbert centre marked the occasion two days early.

The staff, pupils – and the players – all joined in singing their favourite Falkirk songs and dancing together to, you’ve guessed it, Amarillo.

The players also answered questions from the pupils.

Attending were Tom Lang, Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson, and while, none of them will be playing on Saturday due to injuries and suspension, they will all be their to cheer on their teammates and join in the on pitch celebrations.

A spokesperson for Kinnaird Waters ELC said: “Our recent VIP’s accepted the KW ELCC challenge, appearing in our recreation of Amarillo! We reckon TonyChristie would applaud. Congrats to Falkirk FC on winning the SPFL League One. Hope all at the club enjoy your weekend.”

Kinnaird Waters' Falkirk FC celebrations Falkirk FC footballers Tom Lang, Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson attend the Larbert childcare centre ahead of trophy day.

Kinnaird Waters' Falkirk FC celebrations Everyone is looking forward to trophy day.

Kinnaird Waters' Falkirk FC celebrations It's not a celebration without cake.