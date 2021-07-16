In pictures: Falkirk district's Emergency Services Days 2019

Events like the Emergency Services Days in Falkirk town centre and at The Helix have in the past helped to explain to the public exactly what fire crews, police officers, paramedics and the coastguard do to keep us all safe.

The popular family days out would draw crowds interested in finding out more about each of the services.

It’s an opportunity to see what they do on a daily basis, as well as providing youngsters with the chance to get up close to the 999 responders.

Photographer Michael Gillen was on hand at the events in both the High Street and at The Helix back in 2019, here are some of his images.

1. Twins Kieran and Ryan McGuire, age 5, inside a fire engine. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

2. Mounted police officers were among those who were in attendance. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

3. Cuts and bruises were recreated with make up on the day. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

4. The make up is used to replicate injuries during training exercises. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo