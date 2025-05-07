In pictures: Falkirk District Wargames Club hosts annual Carronade show

The club volunteers welcomed hundreds of visitors to the event along with traders and representatives from other clubs.

Carronade, named after the famous naval gun built at the Carron Ironworks in the 18th century, boasted traders from across the UK selling everything from paint brushes to war games figures and dice of every shape and variety needed for war games and board games.

There was a chance for people to examine many varied layouts from the clubs as well as to watch demonstrations and even take part in some games for themselves.

Kenny Thomson, from the club, said: “On behalf of Falkirk District Wargames Club and the Carronade Crew. We would like to thank all of the clubs, traders and visitors that attended this year's show and hopefully see you all next May 2026.”

The club would also like to thank the volunteers, staff at Graeme High School and the organising committee for ensuring the event run smoothly.

Falkirk District Wargames Club meets every Monday from 6pm in the Low port Centre, Blackness Road, Linlithgow.

For more information visit www.falkirkwargamesclub.org.uk

1 . Carronade 2025 Saturday's annual Carronade event took place in Graeme High School. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Carronade 2025 The event is organised by Falkirk District Wargames Club. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Carronade 2025 Hundreds of visitors attended the event throughout the day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Carronade 2025 The annual show took over several halls in the local high school. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales