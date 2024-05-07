In pictures: Falkirk & District Wargames Club host Carronade 2024

Suitably dressed in their Stormtrooper inspired t-shirts in honour of ‘Star Wars Day’, the club volunteers welcomed well over 800 attendees, traders, and representatives from other clubs.

Carronade, named after the famous naval gun built at the Carron Ironworks in the 18 h Century, boasted 37 traders from all parts of the UK selling everything from paint brushes to war games figures and dice of every shape and variety needed for war games and board games.

Our furthest travelled trader was from Cornwall and has been at the show for many years.

A feature at Carronade were the number of participation games run by other clubs in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK. There were 30 games on display this year with 12 of them being public participation games.

This year, the Crossfire Gaming Club who meet every Thursday in Cumbernauld won the Best Participation Game with their sci-fi inspired Bounty Hunter Brawl game.

Member of the Falkirk Club committee and show secretary Douglas Thomson said: “Attendees of all ages could take part in these games learning the rules, and perhaps some history, but mainly having fun in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.”

The show filled five halls at the school and included a painting competition plus our ever popular bring and buy/flea market sale.

Once again, the club would like to thank the volunteers, staff at Graeme High School, and the committee of the club for making the event run smoothly.

Falkirk District Wargames Club has moved from Grangemouth and now meets every Monday from 6pm in the Low port Centre, Blackness Road, Linlithgow, EH49 7HZ.

You can visit www.falkirkwargamesclub.org.uk for further information and contact details.

1 . Carronade 2024 Hundreds attended Falkirk & District Wargames Club annual show. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Carronade 2024 The event took over five halls in Graeme High School. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Carronade 2024 There was lots for visitors to see and discuss. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales