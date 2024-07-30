In pictures: Falkirk district organisations come together for annual Charities Day

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event features a host of colourful stalls manned by staff and volunteers from charities from across the district.

It provides an opportunity for the charities to share the work they do with the wider community as well as offering the perfect opportunity to carry out some fundraising.

Among the charities taking part this year were Food Train, Dates-n-mates, Cyrenians, Central Wellbeing SCIO, Strathcarron Hospice, Antonine Friendship Link, Rotary Club of Falkirk, PLUS (Forth Valley) Limited, Recovery Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Project Theatre, Hogwatch Rescue and Rehabilitation, FirstLight Trust, ASA Scotland, British Liver Trust, Palcrafts (UK) Ltd, Cancer Research and Save a Staffie.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day.

1 . Charities Day 2024 All smiles at PLUS (Forth Valley) Ltd, creating a better quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and additional support needs.Photo: Sonja Blietschau Photo Sales

2 . Charities Day 2024 Beautiful Palestinian crafts and products from Hadeel & Palcrafts.Photo: Sonja Blietschau Photo Sales

3 . Charities Day 2024 Facepainting for Robin with loads of glitter.Photo: Sonja Blietschau Photo Sales