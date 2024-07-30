Organisations from across the district came together in Falkirk town centre for Charities Day. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)Organisations from across the district came together in Falkirk town centre for Charities Day. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)
In pictures: Falkirk district organisations come together for annual Charities Day

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
A whole host of good causes were to be found on Falkirk High Street on Saturday for the town’s annual Charities Day.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event features a host of colourful stalls manned by staff and volunteers from charities from across the district.

It provides an opportunity for the charities to share the work they do with the wider community as well as offering the perfect opportunity to carry out some fundraising.

Among the charities taking part this year were Food Train, Dates-n-mates, Cyrenians, Central Wellbeing SCIO, Strathcarron Hospice, Antonine Friendship Link, Rotary Club of Falkirk, PLUS (Forth Valley) Limited, Recovery Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Project Theatre, Hogwatch Rescue and Rehabilitation, FirstLight Trust, ASA Scotland, British Liver Trust, Palcrafts (UK) Ltd, Cancer Research and Save a Staffie.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day.

All smiles at PLUS (Forth Valley) Ltd, creating a better quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and additional support needs.

1. Charities Day 2024

All smiles at PLUS (Forth Valley) Ltd, creating a better quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and additional support needs.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Beautiful Palestinian crafts and products from Hadeel & Palcrafts.

2. Charities Day 2024

Beautiful Palestinian crafts and products from Hadeel & Palcrafts.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Facepainting for Robin with loads of glitter.

3. Charities Day 2024

Facepainting for Robin with loads of glitter.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Jane, David & Marion, Cancer Research UK / Stand Up to Cancer

4. Charities Day 2024

Jane, David & Marion, Cancer Research UK / Stand Up to CancerPhoto: Sonja Blietschau

