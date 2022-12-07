In pictures: Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade host carol service

Around 400 people gathered in Larbert Old Church last Friday as the boys, officers and helpers from Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade held their Christmas carol service.

The theme of the evening, which was attended by parents and carers as well as members, was to remember the Christmas story and in doing so, those in the local community who are less fortunate.

Brian Allan, Captain of 2nd Larbert Boys’ Brigade, said: “Each Anchor section from the 15 companies in the battalion was asked to bring a gift for a young person. These were donated to Home Start UK in Denny, a local community network helping families with young children through these challenging times.

"Everyone was involved, with each Junior section asked to make and bring a Christingle. These were brought to the front of the church and as the lights dimmed, the Christingle candles were lit and made for quite a spectacle.

"Not to be left out, the older boys in the Company sections were asked to bring items of food for the Falkirk Foodbank. A full car load was delivered to the distribution centre early on Monday morning and was very well received by the team of volunteers.”

There was a ‘guest’ appearance at the service from Bah Humbug and Honkey Donkey – two of 2nd Larbert’s officers dressed as a sheep and a donkey – who recounted the Christmas story as seen through the eyes of the animals in the stable.

Brian added: “There was also time to award 5th Larbert Junior Section with the Spiritual Trophy and certificates to the top three teams following their competition the previous weekend.

“The Battalion wishes all the Falkirk Herald readers a Happy Christmas.”

