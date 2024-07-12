In pictures: Falkirk & District Art exhibition 2024

Falkirk & District Art Club is holding its 2024 exhibition in Larbert Old Parish church hall. The club has been in existence since 1965 and has welcomed members to meet weekly in different venues around the Falkirk area over the decades.

Today its home is the hall where it is hosting the exhibition of members work. They usually meet on Monday evenings from September through to May.

The exhibition is on today (Friday) and tomorrow from noon to 4pm and from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Visitors will have a chance to win an original artwork by one of the members in the raffle. And refreshments will be served as you view and maybe purchase original artwork created by members.

Membership for the season is always trying to be affordable to everyone. The new season begins on September 16.

You can follow the club on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/FalkirkArtClub and if you require more information please email club secretary Graham Young at [email protected].

Some of the committee members Fiona Greig, Brian Sutherland, Diane Duffy and Terri Lyon.

Taking a look at some of the exhibits.

Artist Terri Lyon with her acrylic, Kintyre Seas.

This colourful artwork is the raffle prize.