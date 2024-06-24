In pictures: Falkirk Comic Con proves a huge hit with fans of all ages

Falkirk Comic Con came to town offering a day packed with fun.

There were over 60 vendors with stalls in the Howgate Shopping Centre offering visitors the chance to browse a treasure trove of merchandise, collectables, comics and more.

The Falkirk Deliver office on the High Street near the Steeple was transformed into a dedicated gaming room with the latest video games and some retro ones too.

There was face painting and arts and crafts activities for the kids below the Steeple throughout the day.

But, for many the highlight of the day was getting to meet some of their favourite characters for a photo opportunity.

Legendary Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Deadpool, Spiderman, Venom and Sonic and Knuckles all stopped by to meet fans, along with younger children’s favourites, Bluey and Bingo.

The event was organised by BGCP in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

Falkirk Comic Con Families queueing to see Spiderman and Venom

Falkirk Comic Con These youngsters are looking forward to seeing Spiderman and Venom.

Falkirk Comic Con Ghostbusters of Alva collecting donations for Glasgow Childrens' Hospital

Falkirk Comic Con Etienne Kubwabo creator of "Beats of War" Scotland's first black superhero comic