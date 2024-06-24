Harvey, age 4 - or in his own words "big" - showing off his moves with Spiderman and Venom at Falkirk Comic Con on Saturday. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)Harvey, age 4 - or in his own words "big" - showing off his moves with Spiderman and Venom at Falkirk Comic Con on Saturday. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)
In pictures: Falkirk Comic Con proves a huge hit with fans of all ages

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Falkirk town centre was the place to be for comic fans of all ages on Saturday.

Falkirk Comic Con came to town offering a day packed with fun.

There were over 60 vendors with stalls in the Howgate Shopping Centre offering visitors the chance to browse a treasure trove of merchandise, collectables, comics and more.

The Falkirk Deliver office on the High Street near the Steeple was transformed into a dedicated gaming room with the latest video games and some retro ones too.

There was face painting and arts and crafts activities for the kids below the Steeple throughout the day.

But, for many the highlight of the day was getting to meet some of their favourite characters for a photo opportunity.

Legendary Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Deadpool, Spiderman, Venom and Sonic and Knuckles all stopped by to meet fans, along with younger children’s favourites, Bluey and Bingo.

The event was organised by BGCP in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

Families queueing to see Spiderman and Venom

Families queueing to see Spiderman and Venom

These youngsters are looking forward to seeing Spiderman and Venom.

These youngsters are looking forward to seeing Spiderman and Venom.

Ghostbusters of Alva collecting donations for Glasgow Childrens' Hospital

Ghostbusters of Alva collecting donations for Glasgow Childrens' Hospital

Etienne Kubwabo creator of "Beats of War" Scotland's first black superhero comic

Etienne Kubwabo creator of "Beats of War" Scotland's first black superhero comic

