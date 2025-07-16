In pictures: Falkirk care home's summer fete raises over £1000

Burnbrae Care Home, next to Dollar Park, held its annual summer fete on Saturday, July 5 and thanks to the generosity of all those who attended, over £1000 was raised.

The money will go towards the residents’ comfort fund and will help finance outings and treats for those living in the home.

There were some very special guests in the form of Stitch and a Minion at this year’s fete who were happy to meet and greet residents, staff and visitors.

Those attending could also enjoy some tasty homemade treats and join in with the fun activities on offer.

Marie Waterfall, activity coordinator at Burnbrae, said: “We would like to say a special thanks to Jennifer and Arlene from Roots for helping out with characters again this year, as well as to all the families for their support. Our local police even made an appearance much to the delight of the children.”

