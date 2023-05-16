In pictures: Falkirk and District Wargames Club Carronade annual show returns

Back by popular demand was the Falkirk and District Wargames Club annual show held in Graeme High School on Saturday.

Though in recent years some shows were cancelled due to the pandemic, over 800 people came through the doors to welcome the show back to its regular May slot.

Carronade, named after the famous naval gun built at the Carron Ironworks in the 18th century, boasted over 30 traders from all parts of the UK selling everything from paint brushes to war games figures, and dice of every shape and variety needed for war games and board games.

A feature at Carronade were the number of participation games run by club members and members from other clubs in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK. Attendees of all ages could take part in these games learning the rules, and perhaps some history, but mainly having fun in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. There was also a painting competition and flea market.

In his first year as the club chair Garry Lind said “It was great to see the gaming community getting back together after Covid Interruptions. The high standard of games on show indicate people have been very busy during lockdown”.

He also thanked the volunteers, staff at Graeme High School, and the committee of the club for making the event run smoothly.

Falkirk District Wargames Club meets every Monday at 7pm in the Beancross and Newlands Community Hall in Grangemouth. You can also visit here for further information and contact details.

1 . Carronade 2023 Falkirk District Wargames Club annual show returned at the weekend Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Carronade 2023 The show was an opportunity to see lots of different layouts and try out games Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Carronade 2023 Graeme High School was packed with enthusiasts for the show Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4 . Carronade 2023 Lots of different games were on display Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

