In pictures: Falkirk and District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade turn out for TurnaBBout

Members of the Falkirk and District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade once again came together for its alternative worship event, TurnaBBout last week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Mar 2024, 07:03 GMT

Hundreds of youngsters and their leaders met in Grangemouth’s Zetland Parish Church for the annual event where they enjoyed praise led by Falkirk Baptist Church band and were able to learn more about the Christian message from those leading the service.

Members from the Boys' Brigade were in Z|etland Parish Church for the annual event.

1. Boys' Brigade TurnaBBout 2024.

Members from the Boys' Brigade were in Z|etland Parish Church for the annual event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Youngsters getting ready for the alternative worship service.

2. Boys' Brigade TurnaBBout 2024.

Youngsters getting ready for the alternative worship service. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Lots of excitement as the event gets underway.

3. Boys' Brigade TurnaBBout 2024.

Lots of excitement as the event gets underway. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A busy evening in Zetland Parish Church.

4. Boys' Brigade TurnaBBout 2024.

A busy evening in Zetland Parish Church. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkGrangemouth