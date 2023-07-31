News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Everyone enjoying Denny Library Community Day

Crowds turned up for Denny Library’s recent community fun day which offered activities, as well as lots of helpful information and advice.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

One of the most popular attractions was the visit from ZooLab, which offers all ages the opportunity to get up close with a variety of reptiles, insects and other creatures.

The chance to hold a snake was a huge draw for some, while others preferred to look from a distance.

There was also a Lego workshop where youngsters of all ages had great fun making models. Children could also sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge run by library services.

In the main library there was lots of community information and advice organisations who were able to help with a host of topics, including learning, money and energy saving, how to avoid scams, and ways to get more involved in your community.

Denny Citizen’s Advice, Denny’s Men’s Shed, Enjoy Life Locally Project (ELLY), Roots Foodbank, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Smart Denny, Wider Access to School Project, Falkirk Council’s Community Learning and Development and the Education Training Unit also had stalls.

Having fun with Lego were Calvin, 10, Lily-Rose, 12, William, 6, and Ashleigh with Edward, 18months.

1. Denny Library Community Day

Eilidh from ZooLab introduces the children to one of her "friends".

2. Denny Library Community Day

Having fun with Lego.

3. Denny Library Community Day

Who is brave enough to touch it?

4. Denny Library Community Day

