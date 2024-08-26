In pictures: Everyone enjoying Burnbrae Care Home's Gig in the Garden

Burnbrae Care Home, next to Dollar Park, held its Gig in the Garden on Saturday and, thanks to the generosity of all those who came along, raised a fantastic £1358.
The money will go towards the residents’ comfort fund and will help finance outings and treats for those living in the home.
Marie Waterfall, activity coordinator, said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along at the weekend with a special shout out to the Roots volunteers from Bonnybridge. Also, thanks to Provost Robert Bissett for supporting us.”
