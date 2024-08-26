In pictures: Everyone enjoying Burnbrae Care Home's Gig in the Garden

A fundraising event at a Falkirk care home brought in plenty of cash as well as proving to be great fun for residents and those attending.

Burnbrae Care Home, next to Dollar Park, held its Gig in the Garden on Saturday and, thanks to the generosity of all those who came along, raised a fantastic £1358.

The money will go towards the residents’ comfort fund and will help finance outings and treats for those living in the home.

Marie Waterfall, activity coordinator, said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along at the weekend with a special shout out to the Roots volunteers from Bonnybridge. Also, thanks to Provost Robert Bissett for supporting us.”

Residents, staff and visitors had a great time at the Burnbrae Gig in the Garden on Saturday.

1. Burnbrae Gig in the Garden

Residents, staff and visitors had a great time at the Burnbrae Gig in the Garden on Saturday. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Time for some bingo - have we got a winner?

2. Burnbrae Gig in the Garden

Time for some bingo - have we got a winner? Photo: Mark Ferguson

Musician Stuart Miller entertains residents and their visitors.

3. Burnbrae Gig in the Garden

Musician Stuart Miller entertains residents and their visitors. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Zoe and Kayla Leishman had lots of fun playing giant garden games.

4. Burnbrae Gig in the Garden

Zoe and Kayla Leishman had lots of fun playing giant garden games. Photo: Mark Ferguson

