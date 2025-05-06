In pictures: Enchanted Market casts a spell on Falkirk town centre

The two-day event was back following its success last year and it once again attracted visitors from near and far.

The market featured more than 50 stalls with something for everyone from a unique range of vendors and there were fantasy walkabouts and cosplay to add to the magical atmosphere.

For the younger family members there was face painting and a chance to get hands on with science at the Silly Science stall on Saturday.

The event was organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with The Lonely Broomstick and organisers have hailed the 2025 event as “another hugely successful year”.

Stefanie Paterson of Falkirk Delivers said: “The Enchanted Market is about more than just a fun day out – it’s about creating experiences that encourage people to visit, shop local and feel proud of Falkirk town centre.

"We’re so grateful to everyone who helped bring the event to life – the volunteers, the performers, our local businesses and the incredible vendors who travelled from near and far.

"The positive feedback from families, visitors and traders has been overwhelming.

"It’s proof that footfall driving events like this are vital to the future of our town centre.”

The organisers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make the weekend so special including the visitors who dressed up and joined in the fun.

They also thanked The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley and Seagull Trust Cruises Bookshop for generously donating prizes for the children’s fancy dress competition.

Traders came from across the UK as well as local businesses with all offering a dazzling array of handmade goods, collectibles and family friendly fun.

And after the success of the weekend’s Enchanted Market, the team at Falkirk Delivers are already looking ahead to the return of the ever-popular Comic Con Market on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

With artists, toys, merchandise, movie props and character meet and greets it promises another fantastic weekend of fandom and fun in the town centre.

For more information check out the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

