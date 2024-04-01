The team from Roots organised fun days for families in Denny, Banknock and Bonnybridge over the Easter weekend.

There were inflatables, soft play and crafts for all to enjoy at the events, however the weather on Saturday saw the event planned for Hollandbush Park in Banknock moved indoors to the community centre.

The other events took place in Denny’s Gala Park on Friday afternoon and at Duncan Stewart Park, Bonnybridge on Sunday.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance at all three fun days to help everyone celebrate with some chocolate treats.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event in Banknock on Saturday.

Youngsters enjoying the soft play.

The fun day was moved indoors on Saturday due to the weather.

Decorating their Easter bonnets.