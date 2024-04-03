Meeting the bunnies at the Falkirk Wheel as part of the attraction's Easter celebrations. (Pics: Scott Louden)Meeting the bunnies at the Falkirk Wheel as part of the attraction's Easter celebrations. (Pics: Scott Louden)
Meeting the bunnies at the Falkirk Wheel as part of the attraction's Easter celebrations. (Pics: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Easter celebrations at the Falkirk Wheel

There was a lot of egg-citement at the Falkirk Wheel over the weekend as the tourist attraction hosted some special Easter celebrations.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:08 BST

There was the chance for visitors to enjoy an egg hunt, stalls, games and competitions as well as some tasty treats.

Heroes & Tiaras Scotland were also there with their bunny friends Thumper and Sadie enjoying the festivities.

As well as the Easter events, all of the site’s regular activities and attractions were open too including mini golf, archery, waterzorbing and the boats.

With so much on offer, it’s no wonder the families in these photographs by Scott Louden look like they are having a great day out.

Reception staff Emma and Cameron were set for the Easter celebrations.

1. Easter at the Falkirk Wheel

Reception staff Emma and Cameron were set for the Easter celebrations. Photo: Scott Louden

Enjoying the festivities taking place at the Wheel.

2. Easter at the Falkirk Wheel

Enjoying the festivities taking place at the Wheel. Photo: Scott Louden

Aleia Rose and Myla, both 5, met the bunnies on their visit.

3. Easter at the Falkirk Wheel

Aleia Rose and Myla, both 5, met the bunnies on their visit. Photo: Scott Louden

Aaron, 5, from Glasgow, enjoyed the pedal boats.

4. Easter at the Falkirk Wheel

Aaron, 5, from Glasgow, enjoyed the pedal boats. Photo: Scott Louden

