In pictures: Easter celebrations at the Falkirk Wheel

There was the chance for visitors to enjoy an egg hunt, stalls, games and competitions as well as some tasty treats.

Heroes & Tiaras Scotland were also there with their bunny friends Thumper and Sadie enjoying the festivities.

As well as the Easter events, all of the site’s regular activities and attractions were open too including mini golf, archery, waterzorbing and the boats.

With so much on offer, it’s no wonder the families in these photographs by Scott Louden look like they are having a great day out.

Easter at the Falkirk Wheel Reception staff Emma and Cameron were set for the Easter celebrations.

Easter at the Falkirk Wheel Enjoying the festivities taking place at the Wheel.

Easter at the Falkirk Wheel Aleia Rose and Myla, both 5, met the bunnies on their visit.