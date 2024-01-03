In pictures: Easter Carmuirs Primary pupils enjoy a special breakfast with Santa

There was a very special guest at Easter Carmuirs Primary on the last day of term before Christmas.

Santa took time out of his busy schedule to stop by the school and meet all the pupils.

He joined them for the last breakfast assembly before the break.

Taking the time to meet every pupil, the man in red had a gift for each of them. It was a great way to mark the start of the school holidays.

Santa’s visit came at the end of the school’s regular breakfast assembly, which sees all the children eat breakfast together in the morning as the school day starts.

It has been found that eating breakfast together has helped pupils in the school make huge improvements to their literacy as they are ready to learn when they go into the classroom each day.

Photographer Michael Gillen popped into the school on the last day of term and captured these images from the special breakfast.

