News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Pupils at Easter Carmuirs Primary enjoyed a special breakfast assembly at the end of term with a visit from Santa. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Pupils at Easter Carmuirs Primary enjoyed a special breakfast assembly at the end of term with a visit from Santa. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Pupils at Easter Carmuirs Primary enjoyed a special breakfast assembly at the end of term with a visit from Santa. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Easter Carmuirs Primary pupils enjoy a special breakfast with Santa

There was a very special guest at Easter Carmuirs Primary on the last day of term before Christmas.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:07 GMT

Santa took time out of his busy schedule to stop by the school and meet all the pupils.

He joined them for the last breakfast assembly before the break.

Taking the time to meet every pupil, the man in red had a gift for each of them. It was a great way to mark the start of the school holidays.

Santa’s visit came at the end of the school’s regular breakfast assembly, which sees all the children eat breakfast together in the morning as the school day starts.

It has been found that eating breakfast together has helped pupils in the school make huge improvements to their literacy as they are ready to learn when they go into the classroom each day.

Photographer Michael Gillen popped into the school on the last day of term and captured these images from the special breakfast.

Time to choose breakfast.

1. Easter Carmuirs breakfast with Santa

Time to choose breakfast. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Someone's not so sure...

2. Easter Carmuirs breakfast with Santa

Someone's not so sure... Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Excited for a special guest.

3. Easter Carmuirs breakfast with Santa

Excited for a special guest. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Enjoying their breakfast.

4. Easter Carmuirs breakfast with Santa

Enjoying their breakfast. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page