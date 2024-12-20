In pictures: Dunipace Primary's Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

The pupils in P4-7 took to the stage in the school hall this week to perform a series of Christmas songs for all who had gathered.
The event ‘Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert’ took place on Wednesday and was enjoyed by all who went along to watch.
The pupils performed a number of songs including Jingle Bell Rock, Feliz Navidad, Away in a Manger and Feed the World.
They brought the event to a close with the very fitting We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert
The event was organised by the Elves on the Shelves. Photo: Michael Gillen
Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert
Pupils entertained with 11 different festive songs. Photo: Michael Gillen
Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert
The children had spent a long time in school practicing the songs for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen
Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert
There were a wide range of tunes in the set list, including some festive favourites and others that are not as well known. Photo: Michael Gillen
