In pictures: Dunipace Primary's Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

The pupils in P4-7 took to the stage in the school hall this week to perform a series of Christmas songs for all who had gathered.

The event ‘Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert’ took place on Wednesday and was enjoyed by all who went along to watch.

The pupils performed a number of songs including Jingle Bell Rock, Feliz Navidad, Away in a Manger and Feed the World.

They brought the event to a close with the very fitting We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

