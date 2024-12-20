Pupils in P4-7 at Dunipace Primary took part in the festive event this week.placeholder image
Pupils in P4-7 at Dunipace Primary took part in the festive event this week.

In pictures: Dunipace Primary's Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Dec 2024, 07:24 BST
Youngsters at Dunipace Primary have been entertaining family and friends with some festive tunes.

The pupils in P4-7 took to the stage in the school hall this week to perform a series of Christmas songs for all who had gathered.

The event ‘Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert’ took place on Wednesday and was enjoyed by all who went along to watch.

The pupils performed a number of songs including Jingle Bell Rock, Feliz Navidad, Away in a Manger and Feed the World.

They brought the event to a close with the very fitting We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The event was organised by the Elves on the Shelves.

1. Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

The event was organised by the Elves on the Shelves. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Pupils entertained with 11 different festive songs.

2. Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

Pupils entertained with 11 different festive songs. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The children had spent a long time in school practicing the songs for the occasion.

3. Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

The children had spent a long time in school practicing the songs for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
There were a wide range of tunes in the set list, including some festive favourites and others that are not as well known.

4. Elves on the Shelves present A Christmas Concert

There were a wide range of tunes in the set list, including some festive favourites and others that are not as well known. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice