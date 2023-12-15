News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Dunipace Primary youngsters tell their Christmas story, Angel Express

It’s the time of year when the youngest pupils in our schools steal the show in their nativity plays.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:17 GMT

And the youngsters in primary one, two and three at Dunipace Primary School were no exception with their story, entitled Angel Express.

There were some great costumes and props, as well as wonderful singing but nothing could steal the show more than the cute smiling faces of the youngest pupils telling the Christmas story.

Here’s a selection of images as photographer Michael Gillen captured the magic of their performance.

Time for the Dunipace version of the nativity story, Angel Express.

1. Dunipace Primary nativity

Time for the Dunipace version of the nativity story, Angel Express. Photo: Michael Gillen

Not only words to learn to all the songs but actions too.

2. Dunipace Primary nativity

Not only words to learn to all the songs but actions too. Photo: Michael Gillen

Loving every minute of being on stage.

3. Dunipace Primary nativity

Loving every minute of being on stage. Photo: Michael Gillen

Royal visitors for the stable,.

4. Dunipace Primary nativity

Royal visitors for the stable,. Photo: Michael Gillen

