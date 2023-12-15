In pictures: Dunipace Primary youngsters tell their Christmas story, Angel Express
It’s the time of year when the youngest pupils in our schools steal the show in their nativity plays.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:17 GMT
And the youngsters in primary one, two and three at Dunipace Primary School were no exception with their story, entitled Angel Express.
There were some great costumes and props, as well as wonderful singing but nothing could steal the show more than the cute smiling faces of the youngest pupils telling the Christmas story.
Here’s a selection of images as photographer Michael Gillen captured the magic of their performance.
