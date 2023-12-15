In pictures: Dunipace Primary youngsters tell their Christmas story, Angel Express

It’s the time of year when the youngest pupils in our schools steal the show in their nativity plays.

And the youngsters in primary one, two and three at Dunipace Primary School were no exception with their story, entitled Angel Express.

There were some great costumes and props, as well as wonderful singing but nothing could steal the show more than the cute smiling faces of the youngest pupils telling the Christmas story.

Here’s a selection of images as photographer Michael Gillen captured the magic of their performance.

1 . Dunipace Primary nativity Time for the Dunipace version of the nativity story, Angel Express.

2 . Dunipace Primary nativity Not only words to learn to all the songs but actions too.

3 . Dunipace Primary nativity Loving every minute of being on stage.