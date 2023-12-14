News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Dunipace Primary pupils bring Christmas music to Denny town centre

Youngsters from Dunipace Primary School brought a little festive magic to Denny town centre this week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:37 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 18:38 GMT

Yesterday (Wednesday), pupils from P4 to P6 were at Denny Cross to sing lot of Christmas favourites.

The youngsters were all suitably decked out in festive jumpers and headgear – even a great pair of Santa spectacles were on display.

Much to the delight of passers-by and shoppers the youngsters entertained them with the many tunes they have been rehearsing in recent weeks.

Pupils from Primary 4-6 pupils at Dunipace were at Denny Cross singing Christmas songs on Wednesday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of Christmas bling on display from the choristers.

Lots of Christmas bling on display from the choristers. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of smiling faces despite the chilly day.

Lots of smiling faces despite the chilly day. Photo: Michael Gillen

The pupils entertained passers-by and shoppers with their festive offering.

The pupils entertained passers-by and shoppers with their festive offering. Photo: Michael Gillen

