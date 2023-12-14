In pictures: Dunipace Primary pupils bring Christmas music to Denny town centre
Youngsters from Dunipace Primary School brought a little festive magic to Denny town centre this week.
Yesterday (Wednesday), pupils from P4 to P6 were at Denny Cross to sing lot of Christmas favourites.
The youngsters were all suitably decked out in festive jumpers and headgear – even a great pair of Santa spectacles were on display.
Much to the delight of passers-by and shoppers the youngsters entertained them with the many tunes they have been rehearsing in recent weeks.
1 / 3