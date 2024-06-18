In pictures: Dunipace Primary enjoy keep fit activities throughout Health Week

A school spokesperson said: “At Dunipace Primary we care about the health and wellbeing of our children and to give this some extra special focus, we arranged our Health Week’

“We were visited by our local police and fire Service, Denny Karate Club, basketball specialists Falkirk Fury, swimming at Denny High School, and Magic Mark from Enjoy-a-ball.

"We hired a silent disco from Silent Knights, ROOTS Foodbank attended to present an assembly and donated and helped some of the children make fruit kebabs.

“There were some naturals and some spectacular falls throughout roller blading from Falkirk Wheelers and, in the lead up to Health Week, we also had Steven from Future X in school. Thank you so much to all of these businesses and charities – we could not have done it without their support.”

The highlight of the week was the sponsored bounce when with the help of a bouncy castle from USB Events and all parents/carers, friends and relatives who sponsored the children, they were able to raise £1750.50 to split between school funds and Dunipace Parents’ Association.

The spokesperson added: “Thank you to all of the pupils and staff who ensured the week ran smoothly but a special mention to our inclusion and family support worker, Kerrie Gallagher, as she put so much time and effort into organising Health Week to be the success that it was. We hope the children remember this for a long time to come.”

1 . Dunipace Primary Health Week These P4 pupils are having lots of fun during Health Week. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Dunipace Primary Health Week Magic Mark from Enjoy-a-ball puts pupils through their paces. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Dunipace Primary Health Week Time for a warm up. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales