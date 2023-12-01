News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Dunipace Primary celebrates 30 years in school building

It was party time at Dunipace Primary as pupils and staff celebrated 30 years in their current school building.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
The opening of the Thistle Avenue premises took place on November 3, 1993 when the school moved out of their long-established Denovan Road classrooms.

Last week the 200 pupils and the staff had a great big party in the school hall with music and party games … as well as lots of birthday cake.

The local community had also been asked to supply any old photographs they had of both school buildings and a display was created for people to look at.

And with some families having four generations attending Dunipace Primary, there was lots of interest.

Headteacher Stacey Collier-West with some pupils and a celebratory cake.

1. Dunipace Primary 30th Anniversary Party

Headteacher Stacey Collier-West with some pupils and a celebratory cake. Photo: Scott Louden

Lots of little people are looking forward to a slice of this special cake.

2. Dunipace Primary 30th Anniversary Party

Lots of little people are looking forward to a slice of this special cake. Photo: Scott Louden

Time for a conga round the room.

3. Dunipace Primary 30th Anniversary Party

Time for a conga round the room. Photo: Scott Louden

And everyone wants to join in the conga.

4. Dunipace Primary 30th Anniversary Party

And everyone wants to join in the conga. Photo: Scott Louden

