In pictures: Dunipace Primary celebrates 30 years in school building

It was party time at Dunipace Primary as pupils and staff celebrated 30 years in their current school building.

The opening of the Thistle Avenue premises took place on November 3, 1993 when the school moved out of their long-established Denovan Road classrooms.

Last week the 200 pupils and the staff had a great big party in the school hall with music and party games … as well as lots of birthday cake.

The local community had also been asked to supply any old photographs they had of both school buildings and a display was created for people to look at.

And with some families having four generations attending Dunipace Primary, there was lots of interest.

