In pictures: Doon the Loan creating memories in Bainsford and Langlees

A community turned out on Saturday to discover more about the parish in which they live.

Doon the Loan was a drop-in event organised by the People’s Parish project to celebrate the first year of creative work with the Corra Foundation in Bainsford and Langlees.

The event in Bainsford community hall showcased the work that has already taken place to capture the story of the area and the organisers hope it will encourage more to attend.

People of all ages came along at the weekend and Amy Lord, creative fieldworker with the People’s Parish, said there was a “wonderful turnout”. She added: “We had some great music from Camelon & District Pipe Band, Andy McKean who has written a song about the area, and Steve Burns. There was also a good representative of councillors from the area and it was great to see people attending who have already been to our groups, but hopefully some of the others will also come along in future.”

The People’s Parish meet on Mondays from 1-3pm in the Dawson Centre, Langlees – but not the next two weeks because of the bank holiday, and also are part of the craft cafe which meets in Bainsford community hall on Fridays from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Amy said: “We hope to run more open days and do some work with the local schools in the coming year. It’s all about inspiring and creating cultural memories for everyone in the community. We want to capture people’s memories for future generations.”

