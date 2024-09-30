In pictures: District pays tribute to 10 Falkirk district TA soldiers who lost their lives at Cromwell Lock

They were remembering the ten young Territorial Army soldiers tragically killed on a night-time exercise on the River Trent in Nottinghamshire 49 years ago.

They were all part-time squaddies of 300 Troop, 131 Independent Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers and came from homes across the district.

Sadly, they left on the Friday and were never to return.

Tragically in the early hours of September 28, 1975, during an 80-mile night navigation exercise on the River Trent and in extreme weather conditions, their boat capsized after a power failure caused the navigation lights on the weir to go out.

There were 11 in the boat and only one survived, Sapper Pat Harkins from Denny, but he carried the terrible events with him till he died in 2012.

Those who lost their lives were: Raymond Buchanan, Norman Bennett, Terry Smith, all aged 20; James Black, Alexander O’Brien, both 18; Ronald Temprell, 26; Joseph Walker, 21; brothers Stuart, 22, and Peter Evenden, 19; and the youngest victim, 17-year-old Ian Mercer.

Back in 1975 people across the district turned out to pay their respects when the funerals took place.

A memorial garden with a block of Scottish granite bearing the names of the men who died, now lies next to the lock.

The men are also commemorated at The National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

There is also a small monument erected to the young men in 2008 in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park and every year, on the Sunday nearest the anniversary, a service is held.

Organised by members of the Airborne Engineers Association Scotland, on Sunday those attending included families and former comrades of those who died, along with Armed Forces standard bearers.

Also present was Provost Robert Bissett and Falkirk Council’s veterans’ champion, Councillor Margaret Anslow.

