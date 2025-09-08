In pictures: Denny's Apex Vets open day proves a hit with community

The team at Apex Vets welcomed members of the community to their Winchester Avenue premises on Saturday afternoon for the annual event.

There was a lot of fun to be had by visitors of all ages - and even for our canine friends.

There was a chance to get up close to some incredible creatures including lizards and snakes thanks to Racks4Reptiles, and owls thanks to Owl Magic.

Visitors could enjoy a tour behind the scenes at the practice, including a peek inside the operating theatres, wards and x-ray rooms.

There was a bouncy castle, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling and games to keep the younger visitors entertained.

The local fire crew also brought along a fire engine for people to explore.

For the canine visitors there were some fun party games and the chance to take part in the Apex Tails of Triumph dog competition.

There were local craft stalls, a raffle and tombola and plenty of refreshments.

This year’s event was raising money for the local Orchard Care Home and Denny Foodbank.

Doug Paterson, director of Apex Vets, said: “We raised an amazing £3953.34 at the open day. This will allow us to fully fund the installation of a summer house for the residents of the Orchard Care Home, and also to make a donation to the Denny Food Bank of £1708.34.

"We were graced with lovely weather and over 1000 people came out to enjoy the day and support our charities.”

He added his thanks to all who attended and those who supported the event by donating prizes and helped out on the day.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

1 . Apex Vets fun day These youngsters got a closer look at this snake on their visit to Apex. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Apex Vets fun day Meeting one of the snakes. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Apex Vets fun day The team at Apex Vets were pleased to open their doors to the community for the fundraising event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales