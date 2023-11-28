In pictures: Denny Westpark Church Festival of Christmas Trees

News you can trust since 1845
There was plenty of festive sparkle at a Denny church at the weekend as it held a special Christmas tree festival.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT
The event at Denny Westpark Church took place on both Saturday and Sunday with visitors invited in to view a selection of beautifully decorated trees and enjoy some refreshments.

All of the trees on display amid the pews were decorated by members of the church family; groups within the church building and friends of the congregation.

Each tree had been decorated with care in its own unique way. It was the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit.

Photographer Alan Murray stopped by and captured these photographs from the event on Saturday.

1. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

Straun (5) and Esme McNaughton (9) visiting the festival. Photo: Alan Murray

2. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

The trees were on display in the church over the weekend for visitors to see. Photo: Alan Murray

3. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

All of the trees were decorated by members of the congregation, those groups who use the church and friends of the congregation. Photo: Alan Murray

4. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

Each group had decorated their tree in a different way. Photo: Alan Murray

