In pictures: Denny Westpark Church Festival of Christmas Trees

There was plenty of festive sparkle at a Denny church at the weekend as it held a special Christmas tree festival.

The event at Denny Westpark Church took place on both Saturday and Sunday with visitors invited in to view a selection of beautifully decorated trees and enjoy some refreshments.

All of the trees on display amid the pews were decorated by members of the church family; groups within the church building and friends of the congregation.

Each tree had been decorated with care in its own unique way. It was the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit.

Photographer Alan Murray stopped by and captured these photographs from the event on Saturday.

1 . Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival Straun (5) and Esme McNaughton (9) visiting the festival. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival The trees were on display in the church over the weekend for visitors to see. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival All of the trees were decorated by members of the congregation, those groups who use the church and friends of the congregation. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales