In pictures: Denny vet throws open doors for a fun day for the whole family

The event saw people enjoy the chance to meet a range of creatures – including birds and reptiles – as well as having a look around the Winchester Avenue veterinary practice.

The team at Apex Vets invited the community to come and see what they do on Saturday, as well as offering a chance to take part in lots of fun activities.

There was a chance to get close to, and hold, owls, lizards and snakes.

Visitors could see behind the scenes with a tour of the operating theatres, wards and x-ray rooms.

Youngsters enjoyed a free activity zone including face painting, balloon modelling, competitions, games and prizes.

There was also a bouncy castle and the local fire crew were in attendance for the young visitors to have a closer look at the fire engine.

But the day wasn’t just for the humans. Dogs were able to join in the fun too with canine party games.

There were refreshments to enjoy too as well as a charity craft marquee and tombola with prizes donated by many local businesses.

This year’s open day was fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice and Hero Paws, a charity to help and home ex military service dogs.

Apex Vets director Douglas Paterson said over 1110 people attended on the day, adding: “We raised a fabulous £3156 for our two charities.”

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these images from the day – do you recognise anyone?

Sebastian Abendroth is pictured with George Struthers (Racks 4 Reptiles) and snake Larry.

Apex staff were delighted to welcome the community.

Logan McGovern & Oscar Paterson with firefighters Ben McVickers & Darren Ryan.

Lilly Graham & Morgan Paterson meet some of the creatures at the Apex Vets fun day on Saturday.