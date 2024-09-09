Ava Adams, Islay Heeps and Evie McJimpsey were among the visitors at the Apex Vets fun day. (Pictures: Mark Ferguson)placeholder image
Ava Adams, Islay Heeps and Evie McJimpsey were among the visitors at the Apex Vets fun day. (Pictures: Mark Ferguson)

In pictures: Denny vet throws open doors for a fun day for the whole family

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:10 BST
A fun day in Denny proved a success once again as Apex Vets threw open their doors to the community.

The event saw people enjoy the chance to meet a range of creatures – including birds and reptiles – as well as having a look around the Winchester Avenue veterinary practice.

The team at Apex Vets invited the community to come and see what they do on Saturday, as well as offering a chance to take part in lots of fun activities.

There was a chance to get close to, and hold, owls, lizards and snakes.

Visitors could see behind the scenes with a tour of the operating theatres, wards and x-ray rooms.

Youngsters enjoyed a free activity zone including face painting, balloon modelling, competitions, games and prizes.

There was also a bouncy castle and the local fire crew were in attendance for the young visitors to have a closer look at the fire engine.

But the day wasn’t just for the humans. Dogs were able to join in the fun too with canine party games.

There were refreshments to enjoy too as well as a charity craft marquee and tombola with prizes donated by many local businesses.

This year’s open day was fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice and Hero Paws, a charity to help and home ex military service dogs.

Apex Vets director Douglas Paterson said over 1110 people attended on the day, adding: “We raised a fabulous £3156 for our two charities.”

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these images from the day – do you recognise anyone?

Sebastian Abendroth is pictured with George Struthers (Racks 4 Reptiles) and snake Larry.

1. Apex Vets fun day

Sebastian Abendroth is pictured with George Struthers (Racks 4 Reptiles) and snake Larry. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Apex staff were delighted to welcome the community.

2. Apex Vets fun day

Apex staff were delighted to welcome the community. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Logan McGovern & Oscar Paterson with firefighters Ben McVickers & Darren Ryan.

3. Apex Vets fun day

Logan McGovern & Oscar Paterson with firefighters Ben McVickers & Darren Ryan. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Lilly Graham & Morgan Paterson meet some of the creatures at the Apex Vets fun day on Saturday.

4. Apex Vets fun day

Lilly Graham & Morgan Paterson meet some of the creatures at the Apex Vets fun day on Saturday. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersDogs
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice