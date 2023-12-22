News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Denny Primary panto Cinderella and Rockerfella

Young pupils at Denny Primary delighted family and friends when they performed their first ever school panto this week.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT

The youngsters performed their version of the traditional Christmas show – Cinderella and Rockerfella.

In a colourful production, which had many references to the original storyline, the youngsters sang and danced their way throughout the show.

The cast were all from the school’s drama club and directed by Mrs Brown with Miss Watts as musical director and Miss Gilmour as choreographer.

The talented young cast were: Cinderella – Eve McKnight; Rocky – Oliver Cullen; Buttons – Mirren Cooke; Teaser – Lily Ballie; Anastacia – Rebeka Hajnal; Augustina - Hollie Ross; Dan Deeney/Monsieur L’Bunn – Aaron Fotheringham; Fairy Nasty Boots – Ashlynn Finlay; Naughty Kitty/Mirror – Robyn Stein; Fairy Godmother – Natalie Mhaka; Fairy Nuff – Kaleigh Johnston; Fairy Cake – Lila McDonald; Fairy Liquid – Ayal Farrugia; Fairy Sif – Hayley Cunningham; Town Crier – Aiden Barclay; Off Stage Inspector/Mesenger – Aaron Brown; Warm Up People – Brodie Ritchie, Marcel Janick, Kaelan Mackenzie; Bears – Ben McDougall, Lilly Rennie, Kelsie Allison; Cinders (Dream) – Lilly Rennie; Rocky (Dream) – Ben McDougall; Magazine Reporter – Eva Barclay; PR/Programme Seller – Orla MacLean; Costume – Christy Johnston; Paparazzi – Kelsie Allison; Footman – Ben McDougall; Townspeople – Caitlin McGuire, Eva Barclay, Hollie Snaddon, Ben McDougall, Lilly Rennie, Kelsie allison, Aaron Brown, Brodie Ritchie, Marcel Janicki, Kaelan MacKenzie.

The talented young cst Denny Primary School's first ever panto Cinderella and Rockerfella.

1. Denny PS panto

The talented young cst Denny Primary School's first ever panto Cinderella and Rockerfella. Photo: Michael Gillen

Time to get this panto underway.

2. Denny PS panto

Time to get this panto underway. Photo: Michael Gillen

Proving that green lighting isn't confined to the stage show Wicked.

3. Denny PS panto

Proving that green lighting isn't confined to the stage show Wicked. Photo: Michael Gillen

A colourful start to Cinderella and Rockerfella.

4. Denny PS panto

A colourful start to Cinderella and Rockerfella. Photo: Michael Gillen

