In pictures: Denny High's annual dance-off contest has a new winner

Pupils and staff at Denny High pulled on their dancing shoes recently for an annual school competition.

The Inter-house Dance Off contest is always popular and this year saw over 200 pupils, including from the school’s dance academy and cheer team, take part.

And 48 brave members of staff also put themselves in the spotlight by taking part.

They were all watched by a sell-out audience of 600 people with 250 tickets selling within ten minutes on the day they were released.

The competition comprises of the school’s five houses – Dumyat, Hartfell, Cruachan, Lomond and Schiehallion – battling it out through themed pupil and staff dances, all of which are choreographed by pupils and rehearsed over a period of two months prior to the competition.

This year pupils’ themes ranged from, SuperBowl, Shrek, Hollywood through the Eras, Mean Girls and Year 2000s. Pupils had to create a theme, choreograph a four-minute dance, teaching it to their house peers and organise costumes for all participants.

As well as their own performances, the pupils had to put together a themed dance for their teachers who were competing for their relative house. In this, staff took to the stage and performed again in a range of themes, comprising of School of Rock, Hairspray, Wild West, Space Jam and Spice Girls.

On the evening four external judges were invited along to critique the pupils and staff performances based on timing, difficulty, comedy, costumes and energy and ultimately to score the houses. The judges this year were Kenny Moretta, Katie McKnight, Paige Gilchrist and Tait Cunningham.

At the end of the night, the results were extremely close but for the first time, Lomond House took top spot and lifted the glitterball trophy.

Second were Hartfell, third Dumyat, fourth Cruachan and finally Schiehallion.

Congratulations to everyone taking part for a great evening’s entertainment – as our photographs show.

Denny High Dance-Off Hoping to impress the judges with their routine.

Denny High Dance-Off Another act which the audience loved.

Denny High Dance-Off What can we say other than very brave of these teachers to get involved!