News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Before the end of term the students of Denny High School's Dance Academy showed off their skills and hard work at their annual show, Rhythm of the Night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Before the end of term the students of Denny High School's Dance Academy showed off their skills and hard work at their annual show, Rhythm of the Night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Before the end of term the students of Denny High School's Dance Academy showed off their skills and hard work at their annual show, Rhythm of the Night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Denny High School Dance Academy's end of year show

Members of the Dance Academy at Denny High School enjoyed showcasing the skills they have been developing over the last year just before the summer holidays with their annual showcase.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

This year’s event, which took place in the school’s theatre, was titled Rhythm of the Night and featured the academy’s 65 students. A packed audience of family, friends, local dance schools and members of the wider community watched on as the dancers took the stage.

The Dance Academy is an accelerated pathway through national dance qualifications up to an HNC. During the event students could showcase their work from over the year including pieces from their qualification assessments and exams.

Nikki McEwan, one of the teachers at the Dance Academy who works alongside Nicola Anderson, said: “We held a graduation ceremony for our S6 leavers – it’s emotional as we’ve watched them grow from when they joined us in first year. We’re so proud of them all and the way they conduct themselves on and off the stage.”

Photographer Michael Gillen was at one of the performances last month and captured these images.

The event was watched by audiences at the end of the school's summer term.

1. Denny High School Dance Academy

The event was watched by audiences at the end of the school's summer term. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Students showed off their hard work from the year in the showcase.

2. Denny High School Dance Academy

Students showed off their hard work from the year in the showcase. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
This year's show was titled Rhythm of the Night.

3. Denny High School Dance Academy

This year's show was titled Rhythm of the Night. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The students have been working hard throughout the year.

4. Denny High School Dance Academy

The students have been working hard throughout the year. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13