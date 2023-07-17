In pictures: Denny High School Dance Academy's end of year show

Members of the Dance Academy at Denny High School enjoyed showcasing the skills they have been developing over the last year just before the summer holidays with their annual showcase.

This year’s event, which took place in the school’s theatre, was titled Rhythm of the Night and featured the academy’s 65 students. A packed audience of family, friends, local dance schools and members of the wider community watched on as the dancers took the stage.

The Dance Academy is an accelerated pathway through national dance qualifications up to an HNC. During the event students could showcase their work from over the year including pieces from their qualification assessments and exams.

Nikki McEwan, one of the teachers at the Dance Academy who works alongside Nicola Anderson, said: “We held a graduation ceremony for our S6 leavers – it’s emotional as we’ve watched them grow from when they joined us in first year. We’re so proud of them all and the way they conduct themselves on and off the stage.”

Photographer Michael Gillen was at one of the performances last month and captured these images.

1 . Denny High School Dance Academy The event was watched by audiences at the end of the school's summer term. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Denny High School Dance Academy Students showed off their hard work from the year in the showcase. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Denny High School Dance Academy This year's show was titled Rhythm of the Night. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Denny High School Dance Academy The students have been working hard throughout the year. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales