In pictures: Denny High inter-house dance off competition returns

The annual event had not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic making it many of the pupils’ first ever experience of dance off.

The competition sees five school houses – Dumyat, Hartfell, Cruachan, Lomond and Schiehallion – battling it out through themed pupil and staff dances, all of which are choreographed by pupils and rehearsed over two months ahead of the contest.

Themes this year ranged from Pirates of the Caribbean, Disco Fever, World Cup, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Toy Story.

Pupils also put together themed dances for their teachers, whose themes were Matilda, High School Musical, Top Gun, Night at the Movies and The Greatest Showman.

PE teacher Morgan Kay said: “Pupils have a huge responsibility in creating a theme, choreographing a four minute dance, teaching it to their house peers, organising costumes for all participants and so much more.

"This is among our school’s best examples of the valuable and enduring things that can happen when pupils and staff work together constructively for a common purpose.

“We had over 200 pupils perform on stage either for their house or as part of the DHS dance academy and cheer team guest acts.

"We had 62 members of staff.

"Amazingly, our evening sold out with around 480 audience members ranging from pupils, staff, family, friends and esteemed guests.”

Four external judges critiqued the pupil and staff performances on the night based on timing, difficulty, comedy, costumes and energy.

This year’s judges were Kenny Moretta, Sophie Dixon, Matt Grieh and Katie Bryce.

Judges scored the houses with the end results as follows: 1. Hartfell, 2. Schiehallion, 3. Lomond, 4. Cruachan, 5. Dumyat.

She added: “The event was a huge success, which allowed fourth to sixth year pupils to work as part of a team, building relationships across their house as well as with a variety of staff who they had to work closely with in their efforts to showcase all their hard work and win the prestigious glitter ball.”

1. Denny High School Inter-House Dance Off More than 200 pupils and 50 staff took part in the event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Denny High School Inter-House Dance Off The event took place at the school last week. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Denny High School Inter-House Dance Off Cruachan pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Denny High School Inter-House Dance Off Cruachan pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales