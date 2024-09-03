In pictures: Denny Air Cadets flying high as awards are presented

It also allows the cadets to receive certificates to mark their achievements over the course of the last 12 months, while the squadron’s trophies were also presented.

Inspecting officer for the evening was Squadron Leader Robert Sandison, Wing Staff Officer for Sector 5, South East Scotland Wing, while other invited guests included Squadron Leader Brian McCotter; Wing Warrant Officer Rik Corrigan, Squadron pastor Rev. Dunn and Andrew Niven of Falkirk Rotary Club. Squadron awards went to: Best Probationer – Cadet Callan Gray; Most Improved Cadet – Cadet Taylor Houston; Best Female Sports – Cadet Lucy Harris; Beat Male Sports – Corporal Nathanael Schiff-Abels; Top Shooter – Sergeant Eden Melvin; Best JNCO – Corporal Shannon Corr’ Best SNCO – Company Warrant Officder Thomas Scott; and Best Cadet – Cadet Lucy Harris The evening was also the last time on parade with for squadron Adjutant, Flying Officer Jarad Keenan, who embarks upon the officer commanding role for 1333 (Grangemouth Spitfire). Squadron. He was thanked for all of his incredible amount of work in the squadron over the last few years and wished well for his new role.