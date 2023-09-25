One hundred years ago today communities across the district were plunged into mourning as an inrush of water flooded the coal workings at Redding No.23 pit.

The terrible tragedy, which saw 40 miners lose their lives, took place in the early hours of Tuesday, September 25, 1923.

On Saturday the centenary of the fateful event was marked with a dedication ceremony for the new memorial stone to all those who died.

Hundreds of people attended, many of them recalling how they grew up hearing how their relatives had been caught up in the disaster: either the loss of loved ones, part of the rescue operation or had stood at the pithead waiting for news of those below.

The new memorial was thanks to the efforts of the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers who were determined to enhance the previous stone to mark the centenary.

Following a parade through the streets of the Braes villages, including wreath laying at the site of the gutterhole from where many were rescued and the former coal mine site, a poignant ceremony took place with all ages playing their part.

